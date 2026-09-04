NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson doubts that the bill imposing new sanctions on Russia will be put to a vote before November, Bloomberg reported.

The speaker believes that the bill is unlikely to be put to a vote before the midterm elections to the Congress on November 3. In his words, a number of Democrats in the House’s Foreign Affairs and Appropriations committees have criticized the bill. Certain Republican members in the lower house of the US Congress also disagree with the proposed sanctions, he added.

Earlier, The Hill newspaper reported that the House of Representatives of the US Congress will recess two weeks earlier than planned and will return to session only after the November 3 midterm elections.

The document imposes sanctions on top Russian state and military officials and state companies. It also introduces secondary sanctions on Russia’s trade partners. In line with the document, the US may impose 100% tariffs on countries that are the main buyers of the Russian oil and gas. Besides, the document also toughens sanctions on Iran.

Moscow has repeatedly pointed out that the West’s unilateral sanctions were illegal and ineffective.