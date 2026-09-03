Trump says US will soon prevail over Iran

LONDON, September 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is convinced that his country’s victory over Iran is at hand.

In US president's words, "we have already won, because they can’t get a nuclear weapon," he told GB News in an interview.

"I did the right thing," the US leader continued, adding that when Washington launched its military operation against the Islamic Republic, Iran was "two weeks may be four weeks away from having a nuclear weapon."

Now Iran has been thrown 25 years back, Trump added.

Besides, Trump assured that the US operation against Iran is a success, and his country now controls the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad acting as mediator, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz.