Suspected Islamic State member killed in Istanbul

ANKARA, September 4. /TASS/. The Turkish police have killed a presumed member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) who was plotting an attack on the Turkish territory, the office of the Istanbul province governor said.

"An operation to detained 21-year-old Berkan C., presumed to be linked with the Islamic State terrorist organization and plotting a terrorist attack in our country, was held in the Sultanbeyli municipality. The suspect opened fire on police officers and was killed during the return fire," the regional authorities said in a statement.

"One citizen was wounded during the incident," the statement reads.

The authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.