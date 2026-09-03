Trump says he has not yet considered inviting Putin to G20 summit

LONDON, September 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he had not yet considered inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit to be held in the United States in December.

"I haven't thought of it," he told the GB News television channel in an interview.

In late April, The Washington Post, citing sources in the US State Department, reported that Trump is considering inviting Putin to the G20 summit. The event will be held in Miami, Florida, on December 14-15. Trump later told journalists that the presence of the Russian president at the upcoming G20 summit in the United States in December would be very useful.

In July, in response to a TASS reporter’s question, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will be represented at the summit at a high level.