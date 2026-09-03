Vance sees possibility of covert subversive operations to put pressure on Iran

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. As part of its efforts to exert pressure on Iran, the United States may, among other things, stage covert subversive operations, US Vice President JD Vance told reporters at the White House.

"I'm not going to advertise exactly how we're going to engage with the Iranians in the months and years to come because it frankly would take away the president's decision space. But everything that could happen is on the table: economic pressure, military pressure, diplomatic pressure, covert pressure," he said when asked whether Washington was considering covert operations as a tool of pressure on Iran.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad acting as mediator, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz.