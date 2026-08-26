Israel blows up six residential buildings in southern Lebanon — TV

BEIRUT, August 26. /TASS/. The Israeli army has raided the cities of Bint Jbeil and El-Khiam in southern Lebanon, which served as strongholds for the Shiite organization Hezbollah, blowing up six residential buildings, according to the Al Mayadeen TV channel.

Military trucks loaded with explosives accompanied by armored personnel carriers arrived in these settlements in the first half of the day. Two buildings in Bint Jbeil and four in El-Khiam were mined and then blown up.

Similar operations were carried out by the occupying forces in the settlements of Majdal Zoun, Merkaba, and Houla, where Islamic resistance fighters were defending themselves.

According to the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper, Israeli bulldozers also demolished a school complex on the outskirts of the city of Meiss Ej Jabal, which consisted of several prefabricated buildings. The city, which sits on the border with Israel, has seen only a few dozen houses survive after the military escalation began on March 2.