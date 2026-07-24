US attacks on southwestern Iran kill four people last night

TEHRAN, July 24. /TASS/. At least four people were killed and five more suffered injuries in US strikes near the city of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran on Thursday night, Khuzestan Province’s governor Mohammad Reza Mavalizadeh reported.

"As a result of the US missile strike on areas near the city of Ahvaz, four of our compatriots were killed, with another five being wounded," he said as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

On July 8, a new round of escalation began in the US-Iran conflict. For the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding, the US forces carried out multiple series of strikes on Iran, claiming they were in retaliation for an attack on a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by striking US facilities across the Middle East, including those in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. On July 14, the US renewed its naval blockade of Iran.