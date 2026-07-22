Moldovan president swears in new government

CHISINAU, July 22. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has sworn in the cabinet of ministers headed by Vasile Tofan, whose composition was approved by parliament the day before.

The ceremony took place at the presidential administration building and was broadcast on the republic's government website.

"We must continue to bring the Republic of Moldova in line with European standards. In the next few months, we have important milestones to achieve in the European integration process, and I ask you to make these efforts a priority," Sandu told the ministers. She urged the cabinet to stimulate economic development, improve the business climate, manage state property more effectively, fully utilize European funds, and ensure the security of citizens and the state.

Tofan was nominated as prime minister following a corruption scandal involving Sandu's inner circle and her party, which led to the resignation of previous Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu. The opposition boycotted the cabinet consultations proposed by the president, explaining that three-quarters of the ministers retained their positions and the decision on the candidacy had already been made behind closed doors by the ruling majority. Speaking in parliament, former president and leader of the country's largest Socialist Party, Igor Dodon, noted that a change of government would not solve the systemic problems in governing the country, which Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity have plunged into a severe crisis, adding that Moldova faces early parliamentary elections in a few months.