Tanks still capable of securing victory on battlefield — Belarusian defense chief

MINSK, July 8. /TASS/. Tanks are still capable of ensuring success on the battlefield and thus Belarus does not abandon them and keeps upgrading these armored vehicles, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said.

As the press office of the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported, the 11th Separate Guards Mechanized Brigade held a ceremony to receive upgraded T-72BM2 tanks. This is the first large formation in the Belarusian army where the personnel are training to operate modernized tanks.

"The forms are being improved and the methods of employing tank units are changing but tanks are still capable of ensuring success on the battlefield with their reliable crew protection, high maneuverability and firepower. Being aware of this, we do not reject tanks and instead continue to modernize them," the defense minister said, addressing the mechanized brigade personnel.

These upgraded tanks incorporate advanced developments from the Belarusian defense industry, Khrenin said.

"The T-72B tank has been recognized as one of the best tanks compared to foreign armor of this class in terms of the cost-effectiveness ratio, while its modernization has made it possible to improve some of its performance parameters, including protection against advanced weapons and fire effectiveness. But it is personnel who operate equipment and use armaments that are the main asset in tank formations and in any other troops. It is your professionalism, proper coordination and high morale that are crucial for these combat vehicles to perform their objectives effectively," the defense chief stressed.

The upgraded fire control system has enhanced the T-72BM2 tank’s firepower, while the armored vehicle’s protection has increased through the use of explosive reactive armor developed by Belarusian specialists, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported.

"In addition to improving the tank’s key combat properties, the armored vehicle incorporates additional technical solutions that contribute to accomplishing objectives more effectively," it said.