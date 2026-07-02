France’s Naval Group to open maritime defense innovation lab in Lithuania with partners

VILNIUS, July 2. /TASS/. France’s Naval Group shipbuilding corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding with Lithuanian research centers to establish the Shield Lab, a maritime defense innovation laboratory, in Lithuania, the Baltic News Service (BNS) reported.

"The parties that signed the memorandum noted that by combining the efforts of universities, research institutes, and industry, they hope to develop technologies that will strengthen Lithuania’s naval forces, boost the Baltic state’s innovation potential, and enhance its international competitiveness," the article said.

Naval Group’s partners include the Kaunas University of Technology, the Klaipeda University, the Baltic Institute of Advanced Technology, and the Center for Physical Sciences and Technology.

With the signing of the protocol, a coordinating committee was established to set Shield Lab’s priorities and develop a model for managing and financing the laboratory’s activities.

Lithuania is primarily counting on the support of its French partners in developing a patrol vessel platform.