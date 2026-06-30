Israeli strikes kill eight Palestinians in Gaza over past day — Health Ministry

CAIRO, June 30. /TASS/. At least eight Palestinians were killed and 26 others suffered injuries in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip over the past day, despite a ceasefire that has been in effect in the enclave since October 2025, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the death toll in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect has reached 1,053, while more than 3,400 people have been injured.

The enclave’s authorities stated on Monday that Palestine had recorded 3,465 Israeli violations of the ceasefire since the relevant agreement entered into force In addition, Gaza’s authorities said that only about 36% of the humanitarian aid needed to meet the basic needs of Gaza’s residents had been delivered to the enclave during that period.

Tensions intensified again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas - with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey - agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10. Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew to the so-called yellow line but retained control over more than 50% of the Strip’s territory.