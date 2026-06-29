MINSK, June 29. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping believes that relations between Beijing and Minsk are currently at a historic high, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the press service of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, reported.

"The current China-Belarus relations are at a historic high," the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel quoted Xi Jinping as saying.

The Belarusian leader, who is currently on a working visit to China, noted that he highly values such a positive assessment of their relations. "It is what we have discussed. And perhaps, to some extent, we have been dreaming about it ahead of this global cooperation between Belarus and the People’s Republic of China," he said at a meeting with Xi Jinping.

The Chinese and Belarusian leaders will continue their conversation at a traditional family dinner. According to the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, this format goes far beyond diplomatic protocol and is a sign of a special level of personal trust between the two leaders.

On June 26, Lukashenko arrived in Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. On June 28, the Belarusian leader embarked on a major tour of East and Southeast Asia. According to the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, his schedule includes visits to three countries.