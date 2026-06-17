Majority of Ukrainians want new government post-war, poll shows

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian nationals who support a post-war regime change has grown significantly over the past three years, a survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology showed.

The respondents were asked if the president, the government and parliament should be replaced after the conflict.

In 2023, 23% of those surveyed favored replacing the president, while the latest poll put the share at 67%. The number of those seeking a change in parliament increased from 69% three years ago to 83%, while the share of respondents who would like the cabinet to be replaced too stood at 47% and 74% respectively.

Overall, the share of respondents seeking a shift in the executive branch of power rose from 73% in 2023 to 88%.

More than 1,000 adults aged above 18 were interviewed on the phone in the survey from May 7 to June 3.