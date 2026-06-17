Vance notes that all US interceptor missiles could not meet Kiev's needs in new book

LONDON, June 17. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance told one Ukrainian parliamentary leader in 2024 that even transferring all available US shells and interceptor missiles to Kiev would not meet Ukraine's needs for these weapons, according to the excerpts of Vance's new book, published by The Daily Telegraph.

In his book "Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith," Vance noted that in 2024, at the Munich Security Conference, he spoke with a key Ukrainian parliamentary leader. The latter, according to Vance, "wanted so desperately for the United States to wave a magic wand and give Ukraine what it needed." Vance, who was a US senator at the time, asked exactly how many artillery shells and interceptor missiles were being discussed. "And when he answered, I told him (truthfully) that even if we gave him everything we had we'd fall short," he explained.

"My colleagues who wanted to say yes, despite our country's limitations, were misinformed. Naive even," Vance added. Vance stressed that the US senators participating in the conference expressed regret that the situation in the world had changed and the US had lost the ability to make all decisions practically alone.

In his new book, he talks about how he became a Catholic, as well as the influence of religion on his political views.