Tehran to view any Israeli attack on Lebanon as violation of Iran-US memorandum — MFA

TEHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. Tehran will consider any Israeli attack on Lebanon a violation of the memorandum of understanding that is expected to be signed with US officials in Geneva on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Any military attack on Lebanon by the Zionist regime and its continued occupation of Lebanese territories will, in our view, constitute a violation of the memorandum of understanding," he pointed out at a meeting with foreign ambassadors.

Earlier, officials from the US and Iran, as well as Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator in the negotiation process, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. It is planned to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Tehran officials, during a 60-day period after the signing, the parties will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, while an end to the US naval blockade of Iran was announced on June 15, along with an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.