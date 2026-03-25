About 290 US troops wounded since beginning of operation against Iran — CNN

NEW YORK, March 25. /TASS/. About 290 units of US military personnel were injured during the US-Israeli operation against Iran, CNN quoted a representative of the Central Command of the US Armed Forces (CENTCOM) as saying.

According to the representative, of the 290 injured soldiers 255 returned to service, while 10 American servicemen were seriously injured. Earlier, there were about 200 wounded and 13 dead during the fighting.

Earlier this week, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a representative of the central headquarters (Khatam al-Anbiya) of the Iranian Armed Forces, said that the US army is hiding the real number of dead and wounded.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.