Hezbollah drones attack northern Israel’s Ramat David air base

BEIRUT, November 2. /TASS/. Armed units of the Shia organization Hezbollah used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to strike the Ramat David air base in northern Israel, 46 kilometers from the border with Lebanon, a statement by its military information service published on Telegram said.

"The drones of the resistance forces accurately hit all targets at the enemy air base in Ramat David in the Jezreel Valley, with another strike on the Megiddo military airfield west of the city of Afula," the message stated.

The Shia militants said they used high-precision missiles in an attack on a logistics base of the Northern Command in Misgav near Haifa, in the afternoon. Missiles were also fired at the ELTA military facility located on the outskirts of the city of Acre, which is known for manufacturing hardware for radar systems.