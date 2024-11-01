Number of people missing due to flooding in Valencia may reach 250 — newspaper

MADRID, November 1. /TASS/. The number of people reported missing as a result of severe flooding in Valencia, eastern Spain, may reach approximately 250, according to the newspaper El Espanol, citing unofficial sources among rescuers.

Authorities have not yet provided an official count of those missing due to the disaster. Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles has stated that many individuals are still unaccounted for.

On October 29, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency issued weather warnings for various regions of the country due to heavy rains. In the southern and eastern parts of Spain, where rainfall has been particularly intense, the danger level was raised to the maximum. At least 155 residents have died in Valencia, where rescuers are still searching for dozens of missing individuals. Additionally, three more people lost their lives in other regions of Spain due to the severe weather.

Weather warnings remain in effect in certain areas, including Valencia, as of November 1.