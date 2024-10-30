China, Russia commit to strengthening stable global relations — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, October 30. /TASS/. Chinese and Russian authorities are actively working to foster stable international relations and advocate for the rule of law based on the UN Charter, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated.

"Under the personal guidance of [Chinese] President Xi Jinping and [Russian] President Vladimir Putin, we have successfully maintained healthy and stable dynamics in our bilateral relations, aligning with the interests of our countries and peoples," Wang emphasized during a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. "Our joint efforts also contribute to preserving stability in global relations and upholding international law and the UN Charter."

Wang noted that China-Russia cooperation possesses its "own historical logic and internal drivers." "This is why our relations are not influenced by international factors and cannot be interfered with by third countries," he added.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. Both nations have repeatedly underscored the unprecedented level of their comprehensive strategic partnership, which provides a solid foundation for successful trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian projects.