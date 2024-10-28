Lukashenko does not rule out Russia increasing funding for projects with Belarus

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko does not rule out Russia increasing the volume of funding for joint projects with Belarus.

"There are enough projects. Even more money that Russia allocated as a loan than we agreed on. Perhaps we will agree that Russia is interested in our new projects and this funding will be increased. But this will be the result of your negotiations [with representatives of the Belarusian government]," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Minsk, he was quoted by BelTA.

The president expressed his gratitude to the Russian leadership for the fact that the Russian side financed many joint import substitution projects.