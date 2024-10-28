No date set for signing Russia-Iran partnership, says Iranian Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, October 28. /TASS/. The date for signing the comprehensive strategic cooperation treaty between Russia and Iran has not yet been finalized, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei announced.

"The exact date for signing the comprehensive partnership treaty between Iran and Russia has not been set," he stated at a press conference broadcast by an Iranian state radio and television company.

On October 23, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed hope that the agreement would be signed with Russia "at the earliest opportunity" during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit in Kazan. Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali indicated on October 4 that the treaty was fully prepared for conclusion. Putin approved the draft treaty on September 18, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko noted that the signing of the document should not be delayed for long.

The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty is expected to mark a significant stage in the development of relations between Russia and Iran, which are experiencing unprecedented growth. According to officials from both countries, the agreement will encompass all areas of bilateral cooperation and open new avenues in various fields of the Russian-Iranian partnership, including energy, transportation, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology. Currently, the two states adhere to the provisions of the Treaty on the Basis of Mutual Relations and Principles of Cooperation between Iran and Russia.