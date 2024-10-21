UAE president says he highly values relations with Putin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during talks at the Kremlin.

"In recent years, I have greatly valued both our personal and working relations," the president said.

The UAE president also congratulated his Russian counterpart on his past birthday. "I wish you long years of life, health and prosperity," he continued.

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Moscow on the evening of October 20. Putin hosted him for an informal dinner at Novo-Ogaryovo. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the meeting between the two leaders lasted nearly until midnight. The official part of the talks is taking place on Monday.

Their discussions won't be limited to bilateral issues, as the BRICS summit is set to begin in Kazan on Tuesday. The UAE officially joined BRICS on January 1. After the talks in Moscow, Sheikh Mohamed will travel to Tatarstan to participate in the summit.