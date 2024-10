BEIRUT, October 16. /TASS/. In the early hours of Wednesday, Israeli Air Force warplanes once again attacked the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital, housing Hezbollah facilities and homes of its members, a TASS correspondent reported.

At least two powerful explosions were heard in the Haret Hreik municipality south of Beirut.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an urgent warning for residents of several buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs.