Gaza Health Ministry reveals number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks over day

CAIRO, October 10. /TASS/. At least 55 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli actions in the blockaded Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the enclave's Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"Over the past 24 hours, 55 people were killed and 166 injured in Gaza," the ministry said in a statement. It added that "the total number of victims of the Israeli aggression from the beginning of the military operation until now has risen to 42,065, with another 97,886 injured."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.