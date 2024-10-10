Iran maintains diplomatic contacts with US via third countries — foreign minister

DOHA, October 10. /TASS/. Iran maintains contacts with the US through diplomatic channels via third countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Diplomatic channels with the US government are open via some countries," Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera TV. He clarified that Tehran and Washington "exchange their views indirectly."

On Thursday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha. Referring to his recent trips to Syria, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, Araghchi specified that Tehran "held consultations on how to stop the fire and massacres" in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. "The major countries of the region can play a role in reducing the tension that has arisen," Araghchi noted. Given that Saudi Arabia and Qatar both play a significant role in the region, Iran is conducting consultations with them to end the conflict in the Middle East, he added.

On October 9, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi paid a visit to Riyadh, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a senior Iranian official, that Tehran had warned the Persian Gulf countries against allowing their airspace or military bases to be used by Israel if it decided to retaliate to Iran’s recent missile strike.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the attack was a response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah. According to the Israeli army, some 180 rockets were fired toward Israel, most of them intercepted.