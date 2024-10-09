Over 42,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip since October 2023

CAIRO, October 9. /TASS/. More than 42,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Palestinian conflict escalated in October 2023, the enclave’s health ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"The number of victims of Israeli aggression to date has reached 42,010, with 97,720 people injured," the ministry reported. According to it, "45 Arabs have been killed and 130 more people have been injured in the past 24 hours alone as a result of raids and bombardment by Israeli forces."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.