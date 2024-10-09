Hospitals in Gaza Strip may cease operations due to fuel shortages

DUBAI, October 9. /TASS/. All hospitals in Gaza City and the northern part of the Palestinian enclave may cease operations due to fuel shortages, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reports.

According to the broadcaster, the Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry has already informed international humanitarian organizations and its foreign partners that fuel for power generators is running out.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria, before launching a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.