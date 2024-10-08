Russia's updated nuclear doctrine creates no new threats to Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, October 8. /TASS/. Russia altering its nuclear doctrine did not create additional risks for Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"New risks have emerged for some, that’s for sure. But not for us," he told reporters in Moscow, according to the BelTA news agency.

Speaking about the decision-making procedure concerning the potential use of nuclear weapons, Lukashenko said: "Listen, even if we, like North Korea, possessed domestically created and produced weapons, no country would ever use them without holding consultations with its allies."

According to the Belarusian president, if such a need arose, Minsk would not only hold consultations but engage in serious talks with the Russian president on the use of these weapons.

Lukashenko also pointed out that a threat to the country’s sovereignty involving a violation of its border could be a red line. "It’s about the state border. We have already made it perfectly clear. If someone crosses our border, we will not hold back in using all the weapons Belarus has at its disposal," the country’s leader stressed.