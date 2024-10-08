Burkina Faso eyes strategic partnership with Russia in several areas — prime minister

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Burkina Faso wants to establish a strategic partnership with Russia in the military, economic and cultural spheres, Burkina Faso's Prime Minister Apollinaire Joachimson Kyelem de Tambela said at the opening of the Economic Days of Burkina Faso forum.

"We want to establish a strategic military, economic and cultural partnership with Russia," he said.

The prime minister noted that the country "not only sent an ambassador to the Russian Federation, but Russia also opened an embassy in Ouagadougou."

"This proves the trust the Russians have in the current authorities of Burkina Faso, and the trust that the authorities of the republic have in Russia," he stressed.