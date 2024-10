BEIRUT, October 8. /TASS/. Israeli aircraft have targeted facilities belonging to the Hezbollah Shia organization in a southern Beirut suburb, a local civil defense official told TASS.

"Several precision strikes were carried out on the Ruwais neighborhood and buildings on Hadi Nasrallah Avenue," he said.

According to the official, firefighters and ambulances are currently unable to reach the areas due to ongoing bombardments.