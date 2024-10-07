Airstrikes in Lebanon kill 22 people, injure 111 in past day — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, October 7. /TASS/. The Lebanese Public Health Emergency Operations Center has published data on the casualties of Israeli airstrikes that hit Beirut and populated areas in the Baalbek-Hermel, Beqaa, Mount Lebanon, Nabatieh, Saida and Tyre provinces over the day, according to a summary published on the agency's X page.

The statement says that 22 people were killed and 111 wounded.

The highest death toll was recorded on the outskirts of the capital, where 15 people were killed and 46 injured.

The figures on the casualties of Israeli bombing and shelling since the beginning of the military escalation in October 2023 have been updated. The death toll from the Israeli forces' attacks reached 2,083, with 9,869 wounded.