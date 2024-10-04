Israeli military says it delivered new strikes on dozens of targets in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said its aircraft carried out a new series of strikes on Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon on Friday .

The targets included weapons depots, missile launchers and other military infrastructure. Strikes also targeted some Hezbollah units.

"The Israel Defense Forces will continue to attack Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure and weaken its military capabilities in Lebanon," the IDF said.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes.

In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.