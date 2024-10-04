Israeli military detects about 70 projectiles fired from Lebanon within half hour

TEL AVIV, October 4. /TASS/. Northern Israel suffered new massive shelling from Lebanon on Friday afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces said.

From 3:03 to 3:28 p.m. GMT, air raid alerts sounded in some northern settlements as almost 70 rockets were launched, according to the IDF.

Of them, 15 rockets flew toward the border town of Kiryat Shmonah, 20 rockets toward the village of Mitzpe-Pe'er, 25 rockets toward the village of Avivim, and another 10 rockets toward the village of Sassa.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted, while others landed in open areas. No casualties were reported.