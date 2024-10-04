EU suspends high-level contact with Georgian authorities, says envoy to Tbilisi

TBILISI, October 4. /TASS/. The European Union has decided to suspend high-level contact with the current Georgian authorities due to their anti-Western narrative, EU Ambassador to Tbilisi Pawel Herczynski told reporters.

"In June of this year, we had an internal discussion with our member states on how to approach the attitude of the Georgian authorities, which we consider unfriendly towards the European Union. Also, we discussed how we should approach the anti-Western and anti-European narrative, propaganda and conspiracy theory, and we decided as the EU not to have any high-level contacts with the current government of Georgia," he said.

The diplomat pointed out that "there have been no high-level visits to Georgia in recent months, no high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian government in Brussels."

Georgia’s relations with the EU and the US significantly deteriorated after the country’s parliament passed a foreign agent bill in May. On July 5, the US Department of Defense announced that Washington would indefinitely postpone the Noble Partner joint drills with Georgia. According to the Pentagon, the decision was "due to the Georgian government's false accusations against the United States and other western entities of pressuring Georgia to open a second front against Russia to alleviate pressure on Ukraine, and of participating in two coup attempts against the ruling party." The EU, in turn, froze 30 mln euros in military aid to Georgia.