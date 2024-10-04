Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on UNRWA schools in Gaza exceeds 20 — TV

DUBAI, October 4. /TASS/. More than 20 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on schools that provide shelter to displaced people in the Gaza Strip over the past few days, Al Jazeera quoted the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) as saying.

At least 21 Palestinians have been killed as Israeli forces attacked three schools-turned-shelters, run by the UNRWA, in the past two days, the TV channel specified.

According to it, in all, as many as 41,788 people have been killed and 96,794 others wounded in ongoing Israeli attacks since last October.