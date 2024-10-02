Hurricane Helene's death toll tops 162 — TV

NEW YORK, October 2. /TASS/. At least 162 people have died in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which hit the United States, CNN reported.

On October 1, the TV channel reported 130 deaths. According to CNN, the search effort for the missing is ongoing. As specified, the deaths of several rescuers, as well as a woman and her one-year-old twin sons in the state of Georgia, were recently confirmed. A total of 25 people have already died in the state as a result of Hurricane Helene. Furthermore, according to the TV channel, 73 people were killed in North Carolina, 36 in South Carolina, 17 in Florida, 9 in Tennessee and two in Virginia.

As CNN says, Helene is the second-deadliest hurricane to strike the US mainland, following Hurricane Katrina, which killed at least 1,833 people in 2005.

On September 25, Category 4 Hurricane Helene made landfall in the sparsely populated Big Bend region in Florida. Shortly thereafter, it weakened to a Category 1 and then to a tropical storm.