Lebanese army denies withdrawal of its units from southern border

CAIRO, October 1. /TASS/. The Lebanese Army has refuted claims that its units have allegedly been withdrawn from the southern borders of the country, where Israeli forces are currently carrying out bombing strikes, the Lebanese Armed Forces said in a special statement.

"Reports claiming the withdrawal of [army units] from the southern border posts for several kilometers are false," the Al Mayadeen TV channel quoted the statement as saying.

"Military units located in the south [of Lebanon] are redeploying some forward locations within their assigned areas of responsibility," the Lebanese army noted. "The army command continues to coordinate and cooperate with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)," the statement emphasized.

On Tuesday night, the Israeli army announced a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon. However, Al Mayadeen later reported that there was no confirmation of the Israeli army crossing the Lebanese border.