Georgia to reconsider relations with US if Washington refuses to change its policy — PM

TBILISI, September 27. /TASS/. Georgia will reconsider its existing relations with the United States if Washington does not change its policy towards Tbilisi, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told reporters.

"We are saying that relations between Georgia and the US cannot continue in this manner. Otherwise, we will have to reconsider the current status quo. This is our clear stance. Everything now depends on the US," said Kobakhidze.

Washington-Tbilisi relations began to deteriorate after the Georgian parliament passed the Foreign Agents Act in May. On July 5, the US Department of Defense announced the postponement of the Georgian-American military exercise "Worthy Partner," which was scheduled for this summer, citing a review of strategic relations. The Pentagon justified this decision by pointing out that Georgian authorities had claimed the West, particularly the United States, was attempting to open a second front to increase pressure on Russia over the situation in Ukraine. The US has denied these claims, calling them false.

On September 16, the US Department of State announced the decision to impose sanctions on four Georgian citizens allegedly responsible for human rights violations. According to the document, the sanctions list includes the head of the Department of Special Assignments of the Interior Ministry Zviad Kharazishvili, his deputy and two "leaders of an extremist group."

In addition, the US imposed visa restrictions on more than 60 Georgian citizens, including high-ranking officials, businessmen, law enforcement officers and lawmakers.