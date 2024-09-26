Israeli opposition leader calls for ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 26. /TASS/. Leader of the Israeli parliamentary opposition, ex-Prime Minister Yair Lapid called for a ceasefire in Lebanon, where the IDF continues to carry out strikes at Hezbollah targets.

According to Lapid, Israel should partially agree to the ceasefire offer, proposed by the United States and France, but only for 7 days (the US and France called for a 21-day ceasefire), in order to prevent Hezbollah from restoring its command and control systems.

"We will not accept any proposals that would not include the withdrawal of Hezbollah forces from our border," the politician said on his X page.

He underscored that any proposal on defusing the tensions on the Lebanese-Israeli border "must allow the people of the north [of Israel] to immediately return to their homes."

"Any - even the slightest - violation of the ceasefire regime must result in Israel resuming its strikes on Lebanon with all its might," the official claimed.

Earlier, the White House released a joint statement by the US, the European Union and some other countries calling "for an immediate 21 day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border."

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah’s military facilities in Lebanon. The declared goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas, from where they were evacuated due to the shelling attacks that Hezbollah units have been conducting since October 8, 2023.