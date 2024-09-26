US to allocate new $2.4 bln military aid package to Kiev — White House

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. The Pentagon will release a new military aid package to Ukraine amounting to $2.4 bln, the White House says in its statement.

"The Department of Defense is announcing $2.4 billion in security assistance through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," the document reads. The aid package will comprise air defense aids, unmanned aerial systems, and air-to-ground munitions, the statement indicates.

Funds will also be allocated to "strengthen Ukraine’s defense industrial base" and support its enterprises’ maintenance and sustainment requirements, the White House says.