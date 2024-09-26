China, Russia to build fair system of global governance — top diplomat

BEIJING, September 26. /TASS/. China and Russia will jointly promote the formation of a fairer system of global governance, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New York.

"China and Russia will continue to hold high the banner of [the principle of] multilateralism, uphold the goals and principles of the UN Charter, and promote a fairer and more rational system of global governance," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted Wang Yi as saying.

"We will do our best to support Russia's role as BRICS chairman, ensure the successful holding of the association's summit in Kazan, and open a new page in cooperation on its platform," the top diplomat emphasized.

The BRICS group has now gone through two waves of expansion since its inception in 2006. First, in 2011, South Africa joined founding members Brazil, Russia, India and China. Then, in August 2023, six new members, including Argentina, were invited to join BRICS after the intergovernmental group’s summit in Johannesburg. However, in December 2023, the new Argentinian government of President Javier Milei announced that it had declined the invitation for the time being because it considered integration with BRICS impractical. The five new members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - began working as full-fledged BRICS member states since January 1.

Russia has assumed the rotating BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2024. It will last until the end of the year and will include more than 250 events. The main event will be the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024.