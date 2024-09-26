Israel strikes about 75 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon overnight

TEL AVIV, September 26. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) continued to deliver attacks on Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon as it attacked around 75 targets last night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

The strikes targeted weapons storage facilities, launchers ready to fire toward Israel, other Hezbollah military targets and militants in southern Lebanon and Beqaa in the Arab country’s east, the IDF said.

"The IDF is continuing operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure," the Israeli military added.

On Monday, Israel launched a pre-emptive operation, dubbed "Northern Arrows," against Hezbollah militants in the Arab republic. As part of their offensive, Israeli troops have been striking Hezbollah military infrastructure. The stated goal is to create a safe environment to return dozens of locals who have been evacuated from border areas in northern Israel amid Hezbollah’s attacks that have been ongoing since October 8, 2023.