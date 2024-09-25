US wants to prevent Israeli ground operation in Lebanon — Axios

NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. The US opposes a wider conflict in the border areas of Lebanon and an Israeli ground operation, Axios reported, citing US officials.

"We want to prevent a ground war," a senior US official said.

Washington informed Israel about this view, according to the official. Axios reported that some US officials saw the pager attack in Lebanon as "a reckless march to war." Hezbollah blamed Israel for the detonations.

Biden's envoy to Israel, Amos Hochstein, was "livid" following the pager explosions as he had just days earlier made progress in calming the border conflict, visited the Jewish state and warned about the risks of escalation.

Some US officials "concluded US influence on Israel's decision making is now limited," Axios reported.

On September 17 and 18, numerous explosions of communication devices and other electronic gadgets swept across Lebanon, setting off a new wave of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. The Lebanese group blamed Israel for the incidents. Israel did not comment directly on the device detonations, but announced it was intensifying military operations in the north. Afterward, the Israeli Air Force began to carry out massive strikes on southern Lebanon, just across the northern border, and also attacked Beirut. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced expanded strikes against military sites, rocket depots and Hezbollah commanders across Lebanon. The death toll from the strikes exceeded 550 in Lebanon, while more than 1,800 other people sustained injuries.