Belarus does not have large army, yet prepared for defense — Lukashenko

MINSK, September 24. /TASS/. Belarus does not have a large army, but it does have an established defense system, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"I have said it a long time ago: we are a compact country, small in terms of population. We are not Russia, let alone China or India, we are not NATO. We cannot afford an army large enough for a war, so we have to adapt," Lukashenko said during the meeting at the Obuz-Lesnovsky military ground, according to BelTA.

He noted that, while it is the armed forces’ duty to defend the country, militia and territorial defense forces will be promptly created, if necessary. The head of state ordered to update the territorial defense tasks with consideration of modern warfare.

"Our [defense] system has been defined. Now we check it: a concrete goal has been set for the [Security Council] State Secretary to make sure that everything is checked - not for show - from militia to the armed forces. That said, the system for our country’s defense has been established," Lukashenko said.