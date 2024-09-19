Death toll in explosions of communication devices in Lebanon rises to 32 — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, September 19. /TASS/. The number of victims in Wednesday's explosions of wireless communication devices in Lebanon has risen from 20 to 32, the republic's acting Health Minister Firas Abyad said.

The official did not provide precise figures on the number of injured, but said that thousands of people hurt by the September 17 and 18 detonations of pagers, Icom IC-V82 handheld radios, smartphones and other devices with lithium-ion batteries and solar panels remain in hospitals.

The cyberattacks targeted the pro-Iranian Shiite militia Hezbollah, whose leaders blamed Israel for the explosions and threatened "a just response."