Nobody should ever attack peaceful nuke plants, IAEA chief says, commenting on Kursk NPP

VIENNA, September 16. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said nuclear power plants should never be attacked.

"A peaceful nuclear power plant should never be attacked under any circumstances, irrespective of the place where these nuclear power plants are situated," he said in opening remarks at the General Conference of the IAEA.

The IAEA chief said he had visited Kursk "just a few days ago," as he described the situation there as "serious."

Commenting on the Zaporozhye nuke plant, Grossi said the "possibility of a nuclear accident" was "always present" there. According to him, the global nuclear watchdog has been present at the nuclear power plant, working there and informing the international community of what is going on.