Gaza authorities say two UNRWA employees killed in Israeli strike on Nuseirat

CAIRO, September 11. /TASS/. The Gaza authorities said that two employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) were killed in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp (central part of the enclave), according to a statement released by the Gaza Government Media Office.

"An Israeli strike on the UNRWA-run Al-Jaouni school in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed 14 people, including two employees of the agency," said the document published on the Office’s Telegram channel. UNRWA has not yet confirmed the information on the death of its employees.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that one of the former schools in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, where, according to the Israeli military intelligence, Palestinian radicals from the Hamas radical movement’s militant wing were operating, was hit. The IDF claimed that "the command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the Al Jaouni School, was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel." The IDF added that prior to the strike, additional measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.