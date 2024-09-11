New York honors 9/11 victims

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. A ceremony in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks is underway at the memorial complex at the site of the Twin Towers in New York, and is being broadcast by all major US news networks.

In attendance are President Joe Biden, Vice President and US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, as well as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Trump and Harris shook hands before the event. Trump's running mate James David Vance, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (from New York State), and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul also gathered to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attacks.

In the evening, the city will host a Tribute in Light event. Two powerful spotlights, which symbolize the Twin Towers, will light up the sky. The event has been held since 2002. To create the light columns, which are visible at a distance of up to 100 kilometers, 44 searchlights are used.

On September 11, 2001, 19 terrorists from the Al-Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia) hijacked four passenger planes in the US. Two of them crashed into the World Trade Center twin towers — the highest buildings in New York at the time. The third plane crashed into the Pentagon building near Washington. The fourth aircraft, which was heading for Washington DC, crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The terrorist attacks killed a total of 2,977 people.