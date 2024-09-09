Qatari PM praises Russia’s constructive stance on Palestine

RIYADH, September 9. /TASS/. Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani emphasized Russia’s constructive position on the Palestinian issue, particularly amid the escalation in the Gaza Strip.

"I would like to point out Russia’s favorable stance in support of a just solution to the Palestinian issue, especially amid the recent developments in the Gaza Strip," the Qatari prime minister said at the Russia-GCC Ministerial meeting for Strategic Dialogue in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Thani noted Russia's "consistent position" on the need for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He also hailed Russia's position on the situation in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that Moscow supports a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, the release of hostages, the provision of humanitarian aid to the population and the prevention of a large-scale war in the region.

Lavrov arrived in Riyadh on September 8 to participate in the Russia-GCC Ministerial meeting for Strategic Dialogue. He is scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event. The sides are expected to consider a wide range of issues on the regional and international agenda, including strengthening security in the Gulf, crisis management, and coordination within the hydrocarbon market. The heads of delegations will also discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Syria, Yemen and Libya. The implementation of joint projects, expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation, and nuclear energy are also on the agenda.