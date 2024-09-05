China wants to consolidate efforts with Northeast Asian countries, promote peace

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. China is ready to consolidate efforts with Northeast Asian countries to promote peace and prosperity in the region, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are willing to consolidate efforts with [Northeast Asian] countries, strengthen unity and cooperation, and foster peace, stability, prosperity, and development of the entire region altogether," he said. The politician added that China favors international cooperation based on the principles of openness and inclusiveness, as well as mutual benefit and ‘win-win’ approach.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential." The EEF 2024 business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: "New contours of international cooperation," "Technologies to ensure independence," "Financial system of values," "the Russian Far East," "People, education and patriotism," "Transport and logistics: new routes," and "Master plans: from architecture to economy." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.